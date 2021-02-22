FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Process Validation for Devicemakers:

Concepts, Methods and Models

https://www.fdanews.com/products/category/223-device-books/product/61151

Does one's process validation program stand up to FDA scrutiny? Process Validation for Devicemakers: Concepts, Methods and Models is a must to ensure medical devices are compliant.

This management report walks one through each step of the validation process. It provides the information needed to make decisions along the way. And it presents validation strategies, methods and tools to use to ensure compliance. This report outlines inspection priorities and it explains the unique challenges of software validation step-by-step.

Process Validation for Devicemakers will keep the validation program comfortably ahead of the regulators by explaining:

  • The concepts of process validation, including the distinction between product verification and process validation
  • When and how to validate a process
  • Regulatory requirements
  • What to expect during an FDA inspection
  • The role of installation qualification (IQ)
  • How to set a maintenance schedule and use Total Productive Maintenance
  • How to use statistical tools, including the process model, capability and performance indices and attribute-acceptance sampling
  • How to use operational qualification (OQ), including design transfer and challenge tests
  • The role of performance qualification (PQ), including process monitoring and revalidation
  • Production issues for validated processes, such as hazard analysis and critical control points, and risk management
  • An 11-step process for validating device software

The report includes copies of FDA resources and guidance documents, a variety of checklists, decision trees and statistical analysis tools to help you develop a robust and compliant validation program.

Validation of processes, equipment and software is vital to a medical device's quality management — and to compliance. Take control today.

Management Report Details:

Process Validation for Devicemakers:

Concepts, Methods and Models

https://www.fdanews.com/products/category/223-device-books/product/61151

Price:

$397

Easy Ways to Order:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/products/category/223-device-books/product/61151

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations

Media Contact

Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com

 

SOURCE FDAnews

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.