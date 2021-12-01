FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Promoting & Marketing in the Digital and Virtual World:
What Regulatory, Compliance & Marketing Professionals Need to Know
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/promoting-marketing-in-the-digital-and-virtual-world
The methods drug and device manufacturers are using to promote and market their products have changed and they're moving toward digital and virtual spaces — online events, meetings and conferences. Between the growing number of medical products in the marketplace, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the shifting healthcare landscape, electronic interactions are here to stay.
Has your team adjusted its marketing tactics to virtual avenues? Do you have an efficient and effective path forward in the digital world? Have your plans been considered against the current legal and regulatory framework?
This Promoting & Marketing in the Digital and Virtual World webinar on Dec. 15 will dig deeply into the evolving digital and virtual practices that many manufacturers are using. Marketing and promotion experts Susan Lee and Elizabeth Mulkey will share insights on how FDA regulations and guidance apply to digital promotion, what compliance considerations organizations need to be making and examples of virtual marketing tactics used by life sciences groups. You'll have the chance to explore the legal and regulatory risks that reviewers may spot when assessing marketing materials.
This webinar will cover:
● Advertising and Promotion Regulations and Guidance
a. FDA regulations and guidance related to digital and virtual promotion
and marketing tactics
b. Guidance connected to recent plans from medical product
manufacturers
c. Legal and regulatory considerations implicated by digital and virtual
activities
d. Assessing the existing enforcement environment at regulatory agencies
● The Future of Promotions and Marketing
a. Expectations around the lasting presence of virtual promotions
b. Impacts of virtual promotions on in-person activities
c. Examples and case studies of current digital and virtual marketing tactics
● Assessing Compliance Considerations
a. Determining the existing enforcement environment at regulatory
agencies
b. Red flags and risk areas that legal and regulatory reviewers may spot
when assessing virtual promotion materials
c. Managing risk around promotional emails and videos
Drug and device manufacturers are seeing value in digital and virtual promotion and marketing activities — and the global health pandemic has only heightened their necessity. It's now clear these methods aren't going anywhere.
Are you ready to step into the future of medical marketing? Find the tools you need to be successful and compliant with your digital and virtual promotion tactics in this upcoming webinar.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
