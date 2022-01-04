FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Culture at the Crossroads:
Building a Culture of Quality for Increased Success
Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/quality-culture-at-the-crossroads
Want success? Fewer manufacturing problems? Ingraining a robust quality culture brings efficiency, reliability and sustainable compliance to life science businesses.
Instilling this in the organization is no longer a nice-to-have; it's an imperative. With increased on-site and remote FDA inspections slated for 2022, now is the time to create a quality culture in the company. Or risk losing market share and competitive advantages … permanently.
In this webinar, Susan Schniepp, distinguished fellow at Regulatory Compliance Associates®, will explain how to build quality culture within an organization.
She will share why quality culture is a must; new quality culture tools and standards under development by the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and other organizations; and best practices, including case studies with lessons learned. Specifically, Ms. Schniepp will empower attendees to:
- Define the leadership objectives that must be at the root of quality initiatives
- Achieve buy-in so that employees accept and adhere to product integrity and ethical standards
- Manage product life cycles, with an open discussion of quality hazards in each stage of business
- Promote — and gain wide acceptance for — collaboration, and how to pick one's team
- Choose the most-valuable courses, and why commitment to professional development is critical to success
Until every single member of the team — and the organization — buys into increasing overall quality, everyone will fall behind. This webinar will enable attendees to build a quality culture that works.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
