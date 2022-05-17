Quality Pulse® delivers deep intelligence to help companies make lasting improvements in their quality culture.
FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug and device manufactures need to understand their company's culture of quality and how it might be improved.
Have their efforts made to date fallen on deaf ears?
Is there a way to measure what's working, and more importantly what's not, so professionals can allocate scarce resources in the right places?
The short answer is yes.
The FDA-regulated industry is filled with academic and benchmarking projects that talk about quality culture in the abstract. Compliance Architects® launched Quality Pulse® to move beyond the abstract and deliver tangible, practicable, actionable intelligence to dramatically improve the company's quality culture.
Think about it this way, if diagnosed with cancer, would individuals want their physician to tell them how their cancer benchmarks against other patients? Or would they want a deep, individualized, well-researched and effective plan to improve their cancer journey?
Join Compliance Architects® as they provide a detailed explanation of how Quality Pulse® has successfully been deployed at companies, from 100-100,000 employees, to provide directional intelligence that helps companies understand where they are in the quality culture journey, where they need to go and how to get there.
Webinar Takeaways:
- Understanding how poor-quality culture is a destructive risk that goes unaddressed in FDA-regulated companies.
- Why companies think they are superb at quality messaging, but the message fails miserably in the trenches.
- Does management really walk the talk? For example, when a CAPA is needed in a company does the boss put the best people or the worst people against the CAPA?
- How Quality Pulse's® plant-floor and staff-focused surveys truly uncover what's driving behaviors.
- Strategies for managing the always present struggle balancing business objectives and quality objectives.
- How Quality Pulse® provides the data to have difficult conversations.
Compliance Architects® has developed the industry's first plant-floor and staff-focused innovative methodology, based on proven cultural survey science, to assess staff and line employee perceptions of quality culture.
Webinar Details
Quality Culture: You Can't Improve What You Don't Measure — Practical, Innovative Diagnostic Tool Allows Companies to Measure and Improve Their Quality Culture
An FDAnews Webinar, Sponsored by Compliance Architects
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 • 1:30pm – 2:30pm EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/quality-culture-you-cant-improve-what-you-dont-measure
Tuition:
Free
Easy Ways to Order:
Online: https://info.fdanews.com/quality-culture-you-cant-improve-what-you-dont-measure
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
