FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 15, 2021
Finding the Right Vendors for the Most Critical Supplies
FDAnews Management Report
https://www.fdanews.com/products/category/224-drug-books/product/61484
Bringing a compliant and quality pharmaceutical product to market leaves no room for inadequate or inconsistent supplier assessments.
How can one ensure that suppliers and contractors — who are often spread across the globe — are limiting risk and in compliance with relevant standards?
In the Risk-Based Supplier Qualification management report, international quality management expert Christian Gausepohl discusses the life cycle of a supplier relationship, how to determine excipient risks and ways to develop a supplier quality agreement. He shares advice on identifying manufacturing risks and includes key considerations for evaluating suppliers, auditing third parties and mitigating inherent risks.
This report will cover:
● Key considerations in evaluating suppliers
a. Understanding the source and complexity of the supply chain
b. The risk analysis needed for evaluating supply errors
c. Estimating the probability of risks and their likely discoverability
d. The difference between intermediaries and manufacturers
● Stages of risk assessment
a. The life cycle of a supplier relationship
b. How and when to conduct periodic supplier reviews
● Regulatory requirements for controlling suppliers
a. Determining when to conduct a third-party audit
b. Rules for importing starting materials
● Special considerations for evaluation
a. Evaluating active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and excipient
suppliers
b. Deciding how to handle atypical APIs
● Developing a supplier quality agreement
Not only does this report cover tips on creating an effective plan for addressing supplier risks, it also contains a 20-page risk-analysis worksheet on evaluating the impact and severity of supply errors. These tools and insights will give one everything needed to successfully bring a product to market.
Management Report Details:
