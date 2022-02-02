FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statistics and Data for Regulatory Professionals and Attorneys:
Product Performance Evidence Made Easy
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 1:30 p.m.–3:00 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/statistics-and-data-for-regulatory-professionals-and-attorneys
Want to use statistics and data to develop solid legal and policy positions and even strengthen FDA submissions? This webinar — specially designed for regulatory professionals and attorneys — will enable attendees to do just that.
Understand how to discover the evidentiary value of product performance study results concerning efficacy, safety, bioequivalence and other issues. Use these simple techniques to develop, interpret and advocate product performance evidence in regulatory and litigation legal matters.
Using the legal and scientific methods he developed over 30 years, Baker & Hostetler partner Lance Shea will share his straightforward framework and methods so one can:
- Assess the reliability of data, information or evidence and the weight they provide for regulatory or litigation decisions
- Evaluate the persuasive strength of such data, information or evidence
- Direct the development of evidence to support requests for or responses to regulatory actions
- Guide the advocacy of product performance evidence to address regulatory, litigation and policy issues
- Understand the common pitfalls in developing and interpreting product performance evidence — and how to avoid them
This webinar is crucial to one's understanding and harnessing of the reliability and weight of evidence for product performance studies. Development of successful positions — and even obtaining product approvals — depends on it.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/statistics-and-data-for-regulatory-professionals-and-attorneys
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
