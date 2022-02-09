FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply Chain Solutions:
How the Pharmaceutical Industry Can End In-Bound Issues
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/supply-chain-solutions
In-bound pharma supply chain is one of the biggest pain points right now. This webinar is the answer: it will explain how to develop better ways of working that can end the supply chain issues impacting materials availability once and for all.
While COVID-19 did not cause the biomanufacturing industry's supply chain issues, it did put them in the spotlight. And as the pandemic becomes endemic, it is up to us to solve these problems for good.
Robert Brooks, PhD, phorum leader for BioPhorum Supply Partner, will empower attendees to improve the in-bound supply chain by providing a full understanding of the industry proposal for a simplified registration process of complex and innovative raw materials based on the application of quality by design (QbD) and ICH Q12 principles, explaining:
- Why the improved change control approach is a fit for the needs of the industry and the needs of patients
- How to implement the QbD and ICH Q12 method proposed by BioPhorum as part of an approach to the registration of innovative raw materials using QbD principles
- How being agile regarding change will alleviate the current situation for the availability of raw materials for your own production and for production across the industry
- What one's role is in making this happen for the benefit of the industry and the patients one serves
Improve supply chain issues. It begins with this webinar.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Supply Chain Solutions:
How the Pharmaceutical Industry Can End In-Bound Issues
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/supply-chain-solutions
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/supply-chain-solutions
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE FDAnews