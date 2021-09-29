FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MDSAP Audit Process:
Latest Developments and Best Practices
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://wcg.swoogo.com/mdsap-audit-process
Want to get devices to market faster? And have a less stressful relationship with the FDA? This webinar on the medical device single audit program (MDSAP) is the answer.
With MDSAP accepted by the FDA, Health Canada, Australia, Brazil and Japan, certification gives one all the benefits above — if one knows what to expect, prepare properly and understand MDSAP's relationship with the EU-MDR.
Connie Hoy of Hoy & Associates Regulatory Consulting will cover all of this, so one can reap the benefits. Having successfully led multiple companies through the MDSAP preparation and audit process — and having been part of the pilot program — she'll share lessons learned and the latest insights into what one must know and do to obtain certification, including:
- How to prepare successfully using the MDSAP Companion Document
- How to ensure the quality system completely covers specific country requirements
- What to expect in the audit's registration review portion
- How the MDSAP audit is conducted and how differs from an FDA inspection or ISO audit
- What the grading system for nonconforming really means
- Which specific areas of emphasis are different in the MDSAP audit from an ISO audit
- What to expect when conducting internal audits under MDSAP
Pass the next MDSAP audit with the practical, must-know information one will take away from this webinar.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$297 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/mdsap-audit-process
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
