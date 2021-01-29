FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Preapproval Inspection:

How does one prepare for the FDA's more rigorous preapproval inspection (PAI) for new drugs?

The PAI goes well beyond a typical good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection. The FDA's objectives are highly targeted and its updated procedures are much more challenging.

If FDA investigators find problems in your manufacturing operations, a new drug application (NDA) or abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) will not be approved.

The Preapproval Inspection: Passing the FDA's GMP Test management report shows how to review GMP compliance for gaps; review FDA applications with an eye for what agency investigators will look for; conduct a mock PAI to train staff to handle the real thing; how the FDA trains its inspection teams to conduct PAIs; what happens after the PAI, including responding to a 483; and how the FDA makes the decision to approve — or withhold approval — based on PAI findings.

This report provides all the information one needs to handle a PAI successfully, explaining:

  • The four steps to preapproval inspection (PAI) preparation
  • The FDA's three PAI objectives
  • How to develop a PAI standard operating procedure (SOP)
  • What FDA investigators can do and see during an inspection
  • How to respond to a Form 483
  • How to conduct a mock inspection
  • The do's and don'ts of handling a PAI

If one is preparing to submit an NDA or ANDA, one will need The Preapproval Inspection: Passing the FDA's GMP Test to prove that one's manufacturing operation can produce a safe, high-quality drug product.

Management Report Details:

