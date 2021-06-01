FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Using AI for CAPA and Root Cause Investigation
An FDAnews Free Webinar, Sponsored by MasterControl, Inc.
Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/using-ai-for-capa-and-root-cause-investigation?free_webinar_source=HP
Is one's team choosing between moving quickly or moving safely when it comes to product development? Has the team had to decide that one of these goals is more important than the other?
If one has been balancing these options, one is not alone. For years, life sciences organizations have had to determine whether they wanted to get products to customers as soon as possible or ensure there aren't any possible quality concerns.
But that difficult choice doesn't need to be a stressor any longer.
This free webinar will detail how artificial intelligence (AI) can play an important role in quality management through connected quality data. Machine learning and AI expert Sue Marchant explains how this technology can investigate corrective and preventative actions with minimal to no human involvement. She shares how it can also be used to pinpoint the root cause of common complaints, test training effectiveness and analyze production efficiencies.
During this webinar, attendees will discover:
- How to effectively connect quality data
- The production problems that can be solved using AI
- The future of quality management
- The benefits of using AI in your development process, including a quicker and more efficient quality management process
- Ways to use advanced analytics to ensure innovative ideas are working
With this technology, there's no longer a need to choose between moving products forward quickly or safely. AI can help ensure your products get to market swiftly while maintaining a high standard of quality.
Webinar Details:
Using AI for CAPA and Root Cause Investigation
An FDAnews Free Webinar, Sponsored by MasterControl, Inc.
Tuesday, June 8, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EDT
https://info.fdanews.com/using-ai-for-capa-and-root-cause-investigation?free_webinar_source=HP
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://info.fdanews.com/using-ai-for-capa-and-root-cause-investigation?free_webinar_source=HP
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
Media Contact
Michelle Butler, FDAnews, 703.538.7600, mbutler@wcgclinical.com
SOURCE FDAnews