FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug Safety Reporting Requirements:
Best Practices for Monitoring, Reporting and Avoiding Regulatory Missteps
An FDAnews Webinar
Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
https://wcg.swoogo.com/drug-safety-reporting-requirements
Pharmacovigilance issues? Poor drug safety monitoring or inadequate adverse event reporting can have devastating consequences for patients.
The FDA's evaluation of safety risks and adverse events can lead to a drug's removal from the market. Failure to comply with pharmacovigilance requirements can mean regulatory action; it can also mean civil or criminal enforcement by the Department of Justice.
Beth Packman Weinman — counsel in Ropes & Gray's life sciences regulatory and compliance practice group and former associate chief counsel for enforcement within FDA's Office of Chief Counsel — will explain what one must know and do to ensure compliance.
Using real-world examples, she will provide attendees with a sophisticated understanding of pharmacovigilance, best practices for monitoring sources of complaints, how to comply with reporting requirements and the consequences of failing to comply, sharing:
- Why pharmacovigilance matters — includes recent real-world safety alerts and drug safety reporting that led to the removal of warnings
- How to comply with premarket and postmarket adverse event reporting requirements — includes what information must be reported, to whom, how, on what forms and within what required time frames
- How the FDA uses reports to detect safety signals and how it makes drug safety information available to the public
- When and why there is a phase 4 (postapproval) study requirement for drugs subject to accelerated approval
- What a company's obligations are for monitoring sources of safety information and tracking complaints, including with respect to social media
- When reported adverse events might lead to an FDA Safety Communication — or a request for a recall
- What the regulatory and judicial enforcement consequences are of failing to comply with drug safety reporting requirements — includes recent real-world warning and untitled letters citing reporting failures and DOJ settlements focusing on such allegations
Pharmacovigilance is too important to get wrong. This webinar will ensure one will get it right.
