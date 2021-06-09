SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that FDB (First Databank, Inc.), the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions, has joined NCPDP's Elite Partner Program. NCPDP Elite Partners commit to the highest level of sustained support for the valuable work of NCPDP in advancing patient safety and interoperability.
"FDB has supported the work of NCPDP for many years, as a sponsor and through its employees' involvement in our collaborative consensus-building process, bringing its team members' expertise and perspectives into our work groups and task groups," explained Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "This includes support through leadership roles at the Board and Board Chair levels. As an NCPDP Elite Partner, FDB has made a bold commitment to support the important work of our membership as we continue to lead the industry in standards and solutions for the common good."
"FDB is pleased to take our support for NCPDP to the next level, becoming an Elite Partner of this vital organization," said FDB President Bob Katter. "FDB focuses on achieving better and safer patient care by providing industry-leading drug knowledge to help eliminate medication errors and reduce adverse drug events. Our collaboration with NCPDP has enabled us to more effectively deliver drug knowledge within the workflows of healthcare professionals throughout every segment of the industry. We look forward to exploring new opportunities with NCPDP to enhance medication-related services."
For more than 40 years, both FDB and NCPDP have been on the forefront of working to improve patient care and patient safety through the exchange of healthcare information.
NCPDP Elite Partners make a three-year commitment to supporting the work of the organization. The program provides critical support for standards development and other work of NCPDP, including its continuing evolution as the forum for healthcare business and patient safety issues; for education; new product development; and the enhancement of existing products that support NCPDP's operations.
FDB will make its virtual debut as an Elite Partner at NCPDP's 2021 Annual Conference, a virtual event that will be conducted June 28-30. FDB will host conference attendees in a hospitality suite where visitors can interact with FDB team members and its innovative drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
About FDB (First Databank)
FDB (First Databank) is the leading provider of drug and medical device knowledge that helps healthcare professionals make precise decisions. We empower our information system developer partners serving the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other healthcare industry segments to deliver valuable solutions used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. For more than four decades our drug knowledge has been used to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and healthcare outcomes. For a complete look at our solutions and services, please visit https://www.fdbhealth.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
