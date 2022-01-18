DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pets at a growing group of veterinary practices in the Northeast will soon benefit from less fear, anxiety, and stress, thanks to a collaboration between Vet's Best Friend and Fear Free, LLC.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 110,000 veterinary and pet professionals. By closely listening to the needs of the veterinary profession, Fear Free has built a robust catalog of certification programs and courses that focus on the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"We get into veterinary medicine to help animals," Fear Free Founder and Chief Professional Relations Officer Dr. Marty Becker said. "Help isn't limited to treating accidents or illnesses or preventing disease. We must match up with the professional oath we take to prevent or relieve animal pain and suffering. Fear Free is the verb that helps achieve optimal physical and emotional wellbeing of pets."
As a company that builds veterinary hospitals and purchases independently owned practices from owners seeking relief from the stress of running their business, Vet's Best Friend has committed to offer and champion Fear Free certification at its hospitals in 10 states.
"We all joined this profession to improve pets' lives," Vet's Best Friend Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Cheryl Brocki said. "Fear Free has become an important tool we can utilize to educate our teams and pet parents about normal and abnormal behaviors. We know that a visit that allows the pets to be less anxious is better for everyone involved and ultimately means the pets get better care."
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting http://www.fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
ABOUT VET'S BEST FRIEND
Vet's Best Friend operates a growing group of veterinary practices with a singular mission to take care of the people who take care of our pets. With locations in 10 states, the company builds veterinary hospitals and purchases independently owned practices from owners seeking relief from the stress of running their business.
