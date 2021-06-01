DENVER, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC has announced that beginning December 31, 2021, elective declaw services will no longer be provided at Fear Free Certified Practices.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 100,000 veterinary and pet professionals. The certification programs offered by Fear Free focus on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"Given the negative impact declawing has on our feline companions, many of which are linked to a decline in emotional wellbeing, it is only appropriate that Fear Free and its certified practices commit to eliminating feline declawing as an elective procedure," Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker said. "We're giving cats a voice."
Fear Free has partnered with Dr. Jennifer Conrad, the founder and director of The Paw Project, to end the practice of feline declawing by Fear Free Certified Practices and introduce paw repair surgeries as a meaningful alternative.
"I am honored to work with Dr. Becker and Fear Free as we focus on ending partial digital amputation—euphemistically called declawing—and as we add new guidelines on ensuring the wellbeing of cats in veterinary medicine," Dr. Conrad said.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by "America's Veterinarian," Dr. Marty Becker, and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary and pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
