DENVER, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC announced a collaboration with PSIvet, the nation's largest veterinary group purchasing organization, to make their certification programs and educational modules more readily available to PSIvet's 5,500+ veterinary practices. Fear Free's programs aim to make veterinary visits happier, safer, and more efficient for veterinary professionals, pets, and pet owners alike by ensuring that every interaction prioritizes the pet's emotional wellbeing as much as their physical health.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 115,000 veterinary and pet professionals. By closely listening to the needs of the veterinary profession, Fear Free has built a robust catalog of certification programs and courses that focus on the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"We are tremendously pleased to welcome PSIvet to our Fear Free community and look forward to collaborating with them to best support their member hospitals," Fear Free CEO Ruth Garcia said. "PSIvet's engagement with Fear Free demonstrates their commitment to the emotional wellbeing of animals, which will directly benefit not only their member hospitals but ultimately the patients they serve."
As a leading group purchasing organization, PSIvet works with thousands of independent veterinary practices to promote independence for the benefit of practice owners, pet owners, and pets. This partnership will allow independent veterinary practices to compete on the same level as larger organizations, with access to the same groundbreaking educational tools and certifications on a more affordable scale.
"We are excited about our new partnership with Fear Free and the ability to bring this important training to our members at a reduced cost," PSIvet Executive Director of Operations Dan Jones, DVM, said. "During these times of staff shortages and increased turnover, this can be a great tool for practices to attract and retain staff members."
To learn more about Fear Free, visit fearfreepets.com. For more about PSIvet, visit psivet.com
ABOUT PSIvet
Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, PSIvet is a trusted advocate for independent veterinary practices with comprehensive, proprietary solutions that help its members save on pharmaceuticals and other animal health supplies, healthcare and other programs geared to strengthen their practices, and assist them to make smarter business decisions. Unlike traditional GPOs that provide limited support, PSIvet offers integrated services including purchasing programs, business services, professional development, training, and technology solutions to deliver unmatched value and to help members successfully compete with corporate hospitals, big-box stores, and online retailers. To learn more, visit http://www.psivet.com. If you have questions, please contact us at (888)275-6523 or email us at contact@psivet.com
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, the animal welfare community, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
