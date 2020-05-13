Fearful for Local Patients, an Ayer-Based Community Group and RNs in Haverhill Will Hold May 14 Events Calling on Steward Healthcare to Immediately Reopen the ICUs it Quietly Shuttered Weeks Ago, says MNA

Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill will be focus of the events; COVID-19 pandemic is at forefront of ICU closures as citizens worry about where they will go if they become sick