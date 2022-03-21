ATLANTA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Feather Touch Dental Care is located at 1175 Peachtree Street, Suite 1204, Building 100 in Atlanta, GA. This well-respected dental practice, led by Dr. Neal Shah, provides a wide spectrum of general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry options. Feather Touch Dental Care is among an exclusive group of dental practices with a large number of five-star ratings and superior online reviews. Find Local Doctors provides a trusted online directory, helping patients easily locate highly-qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area.
Offering a wide range of treatments at one office, this clinic provides the very best in comprehensive dentistry for all ages. Feather Touch Dental Care is a high-quality dental spa where patients are always treated like family. The skilled dental professionals at this practice can handle all types of preventive needs, routine dental care and advanced procedures. Using high-tech imaging, state-of-the-art injection devices and other cutting-edge equipment, they make dental procedures faster, less invasive and more comfortable than ever before. This patient-centric Midtown Atlanta dental practice uses innovative dental technology, including the single tooth anesthesia (STA) system, TRIOS® intraoral scanner, 3D imaging, ZOOM! teeth whitening and the DentalVibe injection system. When it comes to attaining a healthy and beautiful smile, Feather Touch Dental Care gives patients the best that modern dentistry has to offer. The experienced team considers it a privilege to protect, maintain and repair patients' smiles. The clinic provides comfort amenities, budget-friendly payment options and convenient scheduling opportunities to ensure dental care for the entire family is as stress-free as possible.
"Providing exceptional care for our valued patients is our top priority, and we are so thrilled to be recognized by Find Local Doctors as a Top 2021 Patient Rated Dentist," says Dr. Neal Shah.
More about Feather Touch Dental Care:
Feather Touch Dental Care in Atlanta offers the very best in dentistry for the entire family. The talented team is known for their expertise and can provide basic general dental care as well as advanced dental services such as gum lifts, porcelain veneers, Invisalign, dental implants, full mouth reconstruction and much more. They can even treat sleep apnea and handle unexpected dental emergencies. Feather Touch Dental Care is a place you can bring your entire family, as they offer complete pediatric dental care as well as dentistry for seniors and everything in between. They understand that each stage of life presents unique dental health concerns, and these top Atlanta dentists are prepared to effectively address each one with the highest standard of care. For more information about the services offered at Feather Touch Dental Care, please visit http://www.atlantadentistmidtown.com or call (404) 892-2097.
