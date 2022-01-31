WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February is National Pesticide Safety Education Month, a time to review your pesticide safety practices. "There is no 'downtime' in the safe handling and use of pesticides," notes Lee Van Wychen, Ph.D., Executive Director of Science Policy for the Weed Science Society of America.
Everyone must focus on safety to protect themselves, others, and the environment, during pesticide transport, storage, application, and disposal. The National Pesticide Safety Education Month webpage contains a quiz to assess your knowledge of basic pesticide safety at home and at work. Examples of valuable resources and educational programs produced by land-grant university Pesticide Safety Education Programs are located here as well.
We all want a safe home environment, healthy crops, successful conservation efforts, protection of agricultural workers…the list goes on, and very often requires the safe handling
and use of pesticides.
The Weed Science Society of America (WSSA), American Phytopathological Society (APS) and Entomological Society of America (ESA) are among the many organizations in the public and private sector that promote pesticide safety in February and throughout the year.
