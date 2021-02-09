STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on November 6th, 2020 that Federal Resources has been named as one of four awardees under a contract to supply COVID-19 testing solutions to DHS. The contract is an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a one-year base period and four additional one-year option periods with a shared ceiling amount of $2 billion dollars.
Since 1986, Federal Resources has been supporting the nation's military and first responders with safety and security equipment. As the COVID-19 pandemic surged, Federal Resources responded and has delivered billions of pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) in support of the federal government's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts. This latest award expands Federal Resources' COVID-19 offering with a contract to provide Molecular Diagnostic Test Kits and Testing Services to DHS customers.
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shift, Federal Resources remains vigilant in the support of our nation's first responders and those in need of life saving equipment. To continue to support those who protect us all, COVID-19 RT-PCR test solutions will allow our customers comfort in adapting to the current climate to prevent transmission and lower the risk of spreading infection.
"Our team continues to support our customers and their missions by providing the necessary equipment and solutions to keep them safe. That is why we are pleased to partner with Fulgent Genetics for these PCR test solutions," said Larry Gwaltney, Federal Resources' CEO. "This recent contract award effectively aligns with Federal Resources' everyday mission of providing the latest technology and solutions to federal government personnel, the military, first responders, and health care workers on the front lines of this pandemic."
"Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) is excited to support the Department of Homeland Security's need for COVID-19 testing. It has been our mission to deliver rapid results for RT-PCR testing, with results available within 24-48 hours of receipt. We have also been hyper-focused on continued capacity expansion. We believe the combination of our turnaround time, capacity and technology platforms designed to deliver COVID-19 testing at-sale makes us uniquely positioned to support the tremendous demand for testing," said Brandon Perthuis, Fulgent's Chief Commercial Officer. "Testing is one of the most powerful tools in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling early detection and contact tracing. RT-PCR testing provides the highest sensitivity and specificity and continues to be the gold-standard test for COVID-19. We look forward to applying our expertise in testing to help the Department of Homeland Security".
Federal Resources is proud to continue its support of DHS and its components by providing multiple mission critical solutions. For a more comprehensive review of Federal Resources' equipment and procurement solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit us at https://www.federalresources.com/COVID
About Federal Resources
Founded in 1986, Federal Resources is a leading provider of quality products and mission-critical solutions that support the U.S. Military, Federal Government, State/Local Responders, and International Markets. Specializing in comprehensive life-cycle sustainment solutions; procurement and acquisition; technical services and asset management; and training expertise, the organization is dedicated to serving its diverse range of well-established and emerging market segments. Federal Resources strives to fulfill and expand upon its mission to ensure end-users are equipped with the most innovative, reliable, and cost-effective products and technologies available on the market. For more information, please visit http://www.federalresources.com.
About Fulgent
Fulgent Genetics' proprietary technology platform has created a broad, flexible test menu and the ability to continually expand and improve its proprietary genetic reference library while maintaining accessible pricing, high accuracy, and competitive turnaround times. Combining next generation sequencing ("NGS") with its technology platform, the company performs full-gene sequencing with deletion/duplication analysis in an array of panels that can be tailored to meet specific customer needs. Since March 2020, the company has commercially launched several tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"), including NGS and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction ("RT-PCR") – based tests. A cornerstone of the company's business is its ability to provide expansive options and flexibility for all clients' unique testing needs through a comprehensive technology offering including cloud computing, pipeline services, record management, web portal services, clinical workflow, sequencing as a service and automated lab services.
