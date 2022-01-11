WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kushae, the first and only physician-founded suite of all-natural feminine care products, today announced that it has successfully raised $1.25MM in seed funding. The brand's co-founders, board-certified OB/GYN Barbara McLaren and entrepreneur Kimba Williams are among the first 100 Black women to surpass the $1MM milestone.
McLaren and Williams, "the doctor and the diva," respectively, founded Kushae in 2018 to address a problem that many women experience: confusion surrounding how to safely and effectively treat their everyday feminine health concerns. While countless feminine wellness products exist, most cater specifically to menstruation or menopause, thereby leaving a gap in the marketplace for natural solutions to common issues like itching, yeast infections, odor, and chafing. Furthermore, many commercially available products contain chemical ingredients including dioxins, pesticide residues and fragrances, which have been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption and allergic reactions, according to MadeSafe.org.
Kushae, by contrast, offers a full suite of all-natural, safe and effective products for both everyday use and symptomatic issues. All Kushae products are made from plant-based, botanical ingredients and are free from chemical, synthetic and artificial ingredients. It is also the only natural feminine wellness brand created by a physician: McLaren, known as Dr. Barb, is a breast cancer survivor whose personal struggle with finding natural solutions in feminine care led to Kushae's founding in partnership with Williams.
"We are thrilled to be among the first 100 Black female founders to successfully raise over one million dollars in seed funding," said Kimba Williams, Kushae Co-founder and CEO, who led the financing round. "When Dr. Barb and I created Kushae we had big aspirations to make an impact on the feminine health category, but we never dreamed that so many visionary venture capitalists and angel investors would join us on our mission. We look forward to launching new products, growing our team, and ultimately helping more women optimize their daily feminine care…one 'kushae' at a time."
Investors include Fearless Fund, TiE Global Angels, TiE Access, TiE SoCal, and Tech Coast Angels - San Diego.
"I'm proud to be an early investor in Kushae," said Arian Simone, General Partner & CEO of Fearless Fund. "The feminine wellness category desperately needs products that women can feel confident in from both an efficacy and safety standpoint, and Kimba and Dr. Barb have successfully created a line that does just that. To support this company and these amazing co-founders was easily aligned with our mission and a no-brainer."
The brand is currently available at Kushae.com and on Amazon, among other e-commerce retail partners. Kushae is also sold at Whole Foods, a partnership Williams and McLaren successfully launched in the summer 2020.
