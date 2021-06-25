BALTIMORE, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the grant application deadline on July 1, 2021, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a longtime supporter of the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation, reminds interested applicants to apply for two grants that are available at this time: the general Cade Foundation Family Building Grant (available to anyone who has infertility), and the Dr. Stephen J. Greenhouse Grant (available only to SGF patients).
The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation's Family Building Grant is an annual award that provides up to $10,000 to needy, infertile families. The grant assists with the costs associated with infertility treatment or domestic adoption. Family Building Grants can take the form of a cash award that is payable directly to the clinic or agency or a medication award that will be sent to the fertility center of the recipient. The grants are available for medical treatment of infertility and child adoption. The fertility medication grant is provided through a donation from EMD Serono.
The Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant, which covers one IVF cycle at SGF, is also available through the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation. The Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant is a grant specifically designated for an SGF patient to honor the memory and legacy of Dr. Greenhouse, an SGF physician and practice leader who died in an accident in July of 2018. Dr. Greenhouse was a well-respected leader and role model and known for his endless and tireless devotion to his life's work—supporting his patients in overcoming infertility. Dr. Greenhouse was a strong supporter of the Tinina Q Cade Foundation and attended many Cade Foundation events with his family over the years.
Former Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant recipients, Stephanie and Dale, shared, "We are forever indebted and grateful for SGF, the Cade Foundation, the Greenhouse family, and now Capital Women's Care for getting us through the last hurdle of delivery. I am still hopeful that one day we can meet the Greenhouse family, to introduce them to D.J. who is living and breathing solely due to their generosity and the generosity of many Cade Foundation donors — a true honor to Dr. Greenhouse's memory. We were the first recipient of this particular grant, and that is very special to us."
To apply for these grants, please submit an application for the Cade Foundation Family Building Grant. SGF patients will automatically be considered for the Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant when they apply for a Family Building Grant.
To make a contribution in support of these grants, please visit the Cade Foundation.
To learn more about overcoming infertility, schedule a virtual physician consultation with an SGF physician by calling 1-888-761-1967 or visiting ShadyGroveFertility.com.
