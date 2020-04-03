HOUSTON, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fertility Providers Alliance (FPA), a newly formed industry organization that represents over 400 fertility specialists who provide care to tens of thousands of patients each year in the United States, today applauds the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) for its efforts in communicating its latest guidance on fertility care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, the ASRM released a set of recommendations, suggesting that fertility providers suspend all non-urgent and elective surgeries. In an effort to continue providing patients with care during this COVID-19 epidemic, while at the same time keeping patients, physicians and staff safe, the FPA launched the FPA COVID-19 Task Force, who shared with ASRM its concerns over those initial recommendations. In its latest guidance document, which will be reassessed on April 13, 2020, the ASRM gives fertility providers greater autonomy, affirming its trust in the physicians to consult with their patients and decide together on the best course of action during these challenging times.
"The FPA is very appreciative to the ASRM and its COVID-19 Task Force for hearing our concerns, being responsive to those concerns and communicating this updated document first with its physician members so that we can, in turn, have important conversations with our patients," says William Schoolcraft, MD HCLD, Founder and Medical Director of CCRM Fertility and a member of the FPA COVID-19 Task Force. "We also praise the ASRM for reiterating that infertility is in fact a disease and infertility care is not elective. Most importantly, we thank ASRM for entrusting in us the ability to determine, alongside our patients, which procedures are urgent and require immediate action in the presence of the coronavirus."
The FPA and the fertility community are deeply committed to the safety of its patients, staff, and the families it seeks to build, and the organization will continue to evaluate its safety protocols as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves. The FPA is also committed to strictly adhering to CDC guidelines for infection prevention and control, to reduce or eliminate the risk of virus transmission between individuals and to promote the creation of a safe environment for the continuation of fertility care.
"The Coronavirus pandemic is here and affecting us all and as fertility providers, we have been making preparations since it was first reported and throughout its initial worldwide spread," says James A. Grifo, MD, PhD, Program Director NYU Langone Prelude Fertility Center/Chief Executive Physician Inception Fertility and FPA COVID-19 Task Force Member. "We are thankful to the ASRM for hearing and acting on the concerns of its physician members, and the FPA remains committed to helping patients build their families, while protecting our patients, staff and preparing to make any necessary changes to assure safety and good outcomes."
About The Fertility Providers Alliance
The Fertility Providers Alliance (FPA) represents over 400 fertility specialists who provide care to tens of thousands of patients per year in the United States. As leaders in the fertility industry, the members of the FPA have come together to reshape the delivery of fertility care. We believe the voices of the patient and the provider should be heard in all policy conversations in the field of reproductive medicine, and our collaboration across the fertility industry will promote better outcomes for all.
Media Contact:
Mia Humphreys
Krupp Kommunications
MHumphreys@kruppnyc.com
239-297-6592