TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Élan Healthcare, a research and development company focused on fertility supplements for men and women. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Élan Healthcare is a women-owned and -led business developing solutions for common fertility and health conditions. With more than 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, founder Dr. Pari Saharkhiz noticed a lack of awareness and management options for common conditions, such as Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), leading her to create her own line of natural fertility supplements. Dr. Saharkhiz founded Élan Healthcare in Mississauga, Ontario, and uses local ingredients and manufacturing. ClearAngel's investment will empower Élan Healthcare to explore new sales channels and markets, expand its online presence and launch new products, including a testosterone support supplement and line of vegetable-based, soft-gel capsules.
ClearAngel is a new, equity-free, flexible capital option for early-stage founders who don't have the network or mentorship to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded 250 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're excited to support Élan Healthcare in its mission to create awareness and natural solutions for common health conditions," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This ClearAngel grant is a testament to our support for early-stage, women-founded businesses."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Élan Healthcare will also get access to a network of over 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones - which can unlock additional ClearAngel funding rounds.
"I'm honoured to have been selected by ClearAngel and am eager to leverage their support, resources, and capital," said Dr. Pari Saharkhiz, founder, Élan Healthcare. "This investment will allow Élan Healthcare to create natural solutions for global consumers seeking solutions to common health conditions."
To learn more about Élan Healthcare and purchase its natural health supplements, visit https://elanhealthcare.ca/.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies, and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
