NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FeverCapture, a temperature checking company, is launching services to help minimize the spread of the coronavirus and flu-like viruses. The company will be offering its services to public spaces and businesses by performing contactless thermometer checks before patrons and employees enter buildings. They will also provide other essential health services to clients in various areas such as medical supplies, COVID testing, and genetic testing.
COVID-19 started in Wuhan, China, in December of 2019. On March 11, 2020, the Worldwide Health Organization officially declared it a pandemic. As of today, more than 1.5 million Americans have been infected, and approximately 100,000 Americans have died from this disease. All fifty states have been on total or partial lockdown.
As the states gradually reopen, commercial buildings, event venues, movie theaters, and similar public places will need to be ready to do business in a post-COVID world and must keep employees and patrons safe. One of the ways to achieve this is to ensure that persons who are most likely to spread this or any other virus, persons with symptoms such as fever, do not mix and mingle with others in at a workplace, church, school setting, or event location. Per CDC guidelines, the best place for anyone who may be sick is home.
FeverCapture intends to be at the forefront, literally and figuratively, of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in all 50 states by offering the following services:
Temperature Checks
Staff will take temperature of entrants to minimize the spread of coronavirus and other flu-like viruses at live events, office buildings, schools, churches, airports, etc.
Medi-Dent Supplies
FeverCapture supplies contactless thermometers, Kn95 masks, and more.
COVID Testing
In-house blood and saliva tests to all-sized companies and corporations, to check employees for COVID viruses and antibodies are available at FeverCapture, following all CDC, federal, and state guidelines to ensure testing accuracy subject to HIPPA compliance.
Genetic Sequence Testing
FeverCapture offers a sequencing product can detect over 50 different genetic issues to help individuals implement preventative healthcare programs.
