NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) filed an amicus curiae brief, or friend of the court brief, with the Supreme Court. FGA has now joined with 18 other state attorneys general to say Arkansas is allowed to set work requirements for some of its Medicaid recipients, which is the question at hand. Nos. 20-37 and 20-38
"The D.C. Circuit expressed an extremely narrow and unrealistic viewpoint when it concluded Medicaid's goal is solely to increase coverage," said Chase Martin, FGA Legal Affairs Director. "Congress expressly granted states the rights to adopt commonsense reforms to experiment with policy reforms that can improve health outcomes, promote self-sufficiency, and move people into work and off of welfare."
Martin continued, "FGA supports Arkansas and their goal of creating a healthier state by encouraging work and greater community engagement. Claims from the Biden administration that work requirements are an obstacle to improvements in health are simply untrue."
FGA is the only private organization that has joined the 17 attorneys general on the one brief. The 18 states that filed an amicus brief supporting Arkansas are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia. Enacting work requirements is a strong step in the right direction, but Arkansas's current private option should also be allowed to expire this year to further reform the program."
To read the brief visit: https://thefga.org/news/scotus-brief-arkansas/
For more about the case see: Alex M. Azar, II, Secretary of Health and Human Services, et al., Petitioners v. Charles Gresham, et al. U.S. No. 20-37 Vide 20-38, or visit, https://www.supremecourt.gov/docket/docketfiles/html/public/20-37.html
