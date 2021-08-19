NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week House Democrats released the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an obvious attempt to override state election authority. This latest aim to federalize elections would cede power from the states under the guise of 'voter protection,' ultimately giving the Left's political allies control over state election rules.
Recent polling from the Center for Excellence in Polling clearly shows that removing state control over election processes such as voter registration is unpopular among a bipartisan coalition of voters. The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) applauds the 18 states that have worked to strengthen and secure election processes through commonsense election integrity reforms. States should continue to pursue and implement reforms to protect voters and restore trust in our democracy.
"Through the introduction of this bill and the failed H.R. 1, House Democrats have proven that they do not believe states should regulate their own elections. After record turnout, many state leaders have enacted widely supported election laws that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat," said Tarren Bragdon, CEO and President of FGA. "Congress's attempt to call these reforms destructive and discriminatory not only misleads voters but adds to an already dangerous political environment. This bill has nothing to do with protecting the ballot box. It instead is meant to ensure federal control of future elections to undermine legislation recently passed by proactive states."
"The pattern we are seeing with Democrat officials using Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act to conveniently justify the federalization of future elections has created a dangerous, false narrative that oversteps their constitutional authority," said Chase Martin, Legal Affairs Director at FGA. "Many commonsense election reforms already passed in 18 states are meant to restore Americans' trust in the democratic process and protect the voices of all American voters."
