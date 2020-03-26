SINGAPORE, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets has announced today that FHA-HoReCa, one of the world's leading industry events serving the hotel, restaurant and café sectors, will be postponed to a later date, given the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt throughout the global hospitality and tourism industries. The event was due to take place from 13 - 16 July 2020 at the Singapore EXPO & MAX Atria.
ProWine Asia (Singapore) 2020, co-organised by Messe Düsseldorf Asia and Informa Markets, and due to be co-located with FHA-HoReCa in July, is similarly postponed.
FHA-HoReCa will announce new dates in the very near future and will be in touch with all exhibitors and attendees to provide flexibility when planning for their future participation.
Mr Martyn Cox, Event Director, Hospitality, Food & Beverage - Singapore, Informa Markets, said, "For over 40 years, FHA has built a strong, collaborative network and cultivated many meaningful relationships. The decision to postpone FHA-HoReCa is one that is absolutely necessary amid these unprecedented times. We are committed to doing everything we can for participants who have been affected by the postponement, as that is what it means to be part of a community, to ride through success and challenges together."
"Finally, I want to thank all FHA-HoReCa participants for trusting us to take the right decisions for this hugely important event and we do so with your very best interests in mind. We recognise the importance of maintaining business as usual in this climate, and with this in mind we are continuing to work on new ways to stay connected, bring greater value to the FHA community, and importantly, be well positioned as the industry pivots to recovery."
"FHA-HoReCa is a key highlight in Singapore's event calendar and we look forward to welcoming the event back to Singapore. In the meantime, we will continue to stand by our MICE partners and friends in Singapore and around the world. Keep safe, and we hope to meet again when the situation improves," said Mr Andrew Phua, Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board.
About FHA-HoReCa
Where world's leading hotels, restaurants and café suppliers will gather to showcase the latest foodservice & hospitality equipment, products and services across five main segments - Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology; Speciality Coffee & Tea - serving discerning distributors, importers, manufacturers and retailers from Asia, all under one roof. For more information, please visit www.fhahoreca.com.
About Informa Markets
FHA-HoReCa is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.