Mr. Moustafa seeks to minimize disparities in education through his Hope for Healing Scholarship Program. The FHE Health initiative encourages students to embark on a career in mental health and addiction services.
DEERFIELD, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherief Moustafa is excited to announce that FHE Health will continue to offer their annual scholarship program, Hope for Healing, on a rolling basis. With these changes, FHE will now accept applications throughout the selection process of any given year.
The Hope for Healing Scholarship Program was developed to encourage students to seek new career opportunities by providing them with the financial resources they need to further their education. Two students, one undergraduate and one graduate student are selected annually to receive financial assistance.
Sherief Moustafa, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FHE Health, is passionate about helping students further their education in the field of addiction and mental health.
Mr. Moustafa encourages any student who is currently enrolled in a mental/behavioral health, nursing, or addiction medicine degree program to apply for this scholarship opportunity. He also highly encourages people with disabilities, minority groups, and veterans to apply. You can read more about Hope for Healing Scholarships, including how to apply, on the FHE website.
Mr. Moustafa is adamant in his belief that high-quality behavioral healthcare and addiction services should be both accessible and affordable for all members of the community.
This passion carries over to other areas of his belief system, including the importance of providing equal opportunities in education and the workplace. Mr. Moustafa is proud to have generously provided families throughout the country hundreds of scholarships and educational resources.
He is confident that these scholarship programs will help further minimize the disparities that exist in equal access to education services. You can reach FHE Health at 888-604-5742 or visit online for more information about their behavioral health and addiction services.
More About Sherief Moustafa
Sherief Moustafa is a respected expert and visionary in his field. Specializing in clinical operations, investment strategy, and the design and function of healthcare facilities, Moustafa is described by colleagues as a fearless leader and inspiration to many of his business partners and clients.
After 25 years, Mr. Moustafa continues to prove his dedication to helping the community through healthcare and education.
Media Contact
Tyler Gurczeski, FHE Health, 866-999-4736, tyler.gurczeski@exults.com
SOURCE FHE Health