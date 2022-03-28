NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fibrin sealants market is expected to grow by USD 1.06 bn between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 8.62%, according to Technavio's estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Utilize Technavio's market insights to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report
Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
To help businesses improve their market position, the fibrin sealants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Johnson and Johnson, Pharming Group NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tissuemed Ltd., and Vivostat AS. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Asahi Kasei Corp. - The company offers fibrin sealants that are used in therapies such as dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, blood transfusion, bio process..
- Baxter International Inc. - The company offers fibrin sealants that include tisseel, which helps surgeons address bleeding in sites inaccessible to sutures and cautery.
- Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers fibrin sealants that help control bleeding during surgery, such as dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, blood transfusion, bio process.
The report also covers the following areas:
The increasing number of surgical procedures is driving the fibrin sealants market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of fibrin sealants may impede the market growth.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By product, the market has been segmented into patches, liquid, and others. The patches segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Fibrin sealant patches can treat hepatic parenchymal bleeding and can lessen the chances of hemorrhage during surgeries such as removal of liver. Moreover, the growing awareness about fibrin sealant patches will drive market growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest Of World (ROW). North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
Find out the contribution of each segment and make informed business decisions. View Our Free Sample Report
Fibrin Sealants Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist fibrin sealants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the fibrin sealants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the fibrin sealants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fibrin sealants market vendors
Related Reports:
3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Fibrin Sealants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.06 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.84
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cryolife Inc., CSL Ltd., Grifols SA, Johnson and Johnson, Pharming Group NV, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Tissuemed Ltd., and Vivostat AS
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Patches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Patches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Patches - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Exhibit 89: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Baxter International Inc.
- Exhibit 94: Baxter International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 98: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Cryolife Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Cryolife Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Cryolife Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Cryolife Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Cryolife Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 CSL Ltd.
- Exhibit 107: CSL Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: CSL Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: CSL Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Grifols SA
- Exhibit 112: Grifols SA - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Grifols SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Grifols SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Grifols SA - Segment focus
- 10.9 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 116: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.10 Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Reliance Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Tissuemed Ltd.
- Exhibit 128: Tissuemed Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Tissuemed Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Tissuemed Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibrin-sealants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-06-bn--technavio-301510834.html
SOURCE Technavio