ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Fibroid Coalition voiced its support for Congressman Danny K. Davis' (IL-7) efforts to restore proposed CMS cuts that would significantly harm fibroid patients and interventional radiologists who perform uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) in an office-based setting.
The Fibroid Coalition has asked CMS to abandon these proposed cuts. The CY 2022 PFS Proposed Rule includes drastic cuts of 21 percent to interventional radiologists who perform uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) in an office-based setting.
The net result would be less access and fewer treatment options for women suffering from fibroids. Since fibroids disproportionately affect Black women, this will add to a growing list of health disparities in an already underserved population. Furthermore, the closing of office-based providers could also lead to greater disparity and decreased access to care in communities of color, and widen the health equity gap.
Dr. John Lipman, the founder of the Fibroid Coalition, said, "The Fibroid Foundation fully supports the efforts of Congressman Davis to stop these painful and unnecessary cuts. The 21% cut would hurt the quality of care for patients and seriously restrict access to a non-surgical treatment option for women suffering from fibroids. Data shows that Black women will be hit hardest should these cuts go forward because uterine fibroids are diagnosed nearly three times more frequently in Black women."
Dr. Lipman continued, "Restricting options for fibroid treatment isn't the answer because the result means more unnecessary hysterectomy procedures. Congress must act to stop these proposed cuts because the impact will devastate women of color and low-income communities."
The mission of the Fibroid Coalition is to empower women with information about all of their treatment options as they battle uterine fibroids. The Fibroid Coalition is an unbiased resource for women impacted by fibroids, dedicated to raising awareness about the safe and proven methods of treating fibroids without surgery.
