DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fibromyalgia - Pipeline Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fibromyalgia Pipeline Insight, 2020 outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Fibromyalgia market.
A detailed picture of the Fibromyalgia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Fibromyalgia treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Fibromyalgia commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Fibromyalgia pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase.
In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Fibromyalgia collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
The report provides insights into:
- All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Fibromyalgia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
- Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Fibromyalgia treatment.
- Fibromyalgia key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
- Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
- Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Fibromyalgia market.
Scope of the Report
- The Fibromyalgia report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Fibromyalgia across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and nonclinical stages.
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Fibromyalgia therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities, including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.
- Detailed Fibromyalgia research and development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Fibromyalgia.
Companies Mentioned
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Aptinyx
- Syneos Health
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Healeon Medical Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Introduction
2. Fibromyalgia
2.1. Overview
2.2. History
2.3. Fibromyalgia Symptoms
2.4. Causes
2.5.Pathophysiology
2.6. Fibromyalgia Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Fibromyalgia Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Fibromyalgia Treatment Guidelines
4. Fibromyalgia - Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Fibromyalgia companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition - Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Fibromyalgia Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing / Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.3. Fibromyalgia Acquisition Analysis
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5.1. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
5.1.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
5.1.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono / Combination)
5.1.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
5.1.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
5.1.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
5.1.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
5.1.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
5.1.5. Assessment by MOA
5.1.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5.1.6. Assessment by Target
5.1.6.1. Assessment by Stage and Target
6. Fibromyalgia Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Fibromyalgia Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Fibromyalgia Discontinued Products
13. Fibromyalgia Product Profiles
13.1. Drug Name: Company
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.1.1. Product Overview
13.1.1.2. Mechanism of action
13.1.2. Research and Development
13.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
13.1.3. Product Development Activities
13.1.3.1. Collaboration
13.1.3.2. Agreements
13.1.3.3. Acquisition
13.1.3.4. Patent Detail
13.1.4. Tabulated Product Summary
13.1.4.1. General Description Table
14. Fibromyalgia Key Companies
15. Fibromyalgia Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
16.1. Dormant Products
16.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
16.2. Discontinued Products
16.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
17. Fibromyalgia Unmet Needs
18. Fibromyalgia Future Perspectives
19. Fibromyalgia Analyst Review
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/src9de
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716