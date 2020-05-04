HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Squared, Inc.TM, the industry's first Field Service Automation Platform, announced today that Health Testing Solutions has selected Field Squared to drive digital transformation of the company's mobile occupational medical services operations.
"We evaluated other software providers. No competing solution could automate our onsite medical service delivery with the breadth and depth of capabilities as Field Squared," said Darren Sanders, CEO at Health Testing Solutions. "We're growing and we're excited that Field Squared will grow with us. With Field Squared, we're future-proofed."
Servicing many Fortune 500 companies, Health Testing Solutions is a fast-growing mobile occupational medicine services provider that specializes in occupational medical surveillance screening. From audiometric exams, pulmonary function tests and drug/alcohol screening to employee physical exams, Health Testing Solutions required software that was as mobile as their operations.
Field Squared was chosen to enable Health Testing Solutions with the capabilities to improve its customer experience as well as to provide field technicians with an intuitive mobile app to conduct visits more efficiency, thereby improving the employee experience.
Health Testing Solutions will utilize Field Squared's scheduling and dispatching, work order management, real-time notifications, and mobile forms. To increase field efficiency and reduce field data entry errors, mobile health care forms will be pre-populated with customer details.
"Health Testing Solutions is a great example of an innovative company. They understand the need for digital processes in the still heavily paper world of health care," said Christopher James Camut, Director, President and CEO at Field Squared. "We are pleased to welcome them into the Field Squared family of customers."
About Field Squared
Field Squared is the industry's first unified Field Service Automation Platform. As a cloud-based SaaS solution, Field Squared is flexible, scalable and purpose-built to optimize the efficiency of the mobile workforce in the field. Focusing on business process automation, Field Squared enables enterprises to digitally transform, automate and streamline their field service operations, from the frontline to back-office systems. Learn more at www.fieldsquared.com/company.
Media Contact:
Tiffany Aasted
Vice President of Marketing at Field Squared
pr@fieldsquared.com
720-845-6683