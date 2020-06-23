TORONTO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the world's first mental wellness company focused exclusively on psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, announced the launch of the podcast Field Tripping: Epic Trips in Psychedelics with Ronan Levy. The podcast will cover psychedelics, the people that use them, industry trends and frequently asked questions. Field Tripping is available on its website (www.fieldtripping.fm) as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.
The weekly podcast features conversations with celebrities, entrepreneurs, artists, scientists and medical experts about their consciousness expanding experiences on psilocybin, LSD and MDMA, while exploring how psychedelics can shift our views on sex, science, business, fitness, life and death.
The premiere episode features an interview with best selling author Don Lattin of The Harvard Psychedelic Club and Changing Our Minds -- Psychedelic Sacraments and the New Psychotherapy. Ronan Levy speaks to Don about bad trips, the renaissance of psychedelics and the nature of addiction. Upcoming episodes include interviews with other thought leaders advancing the psychedelic movement such as:
- Alex Ikonn: Co-founder of Intelligent Change Inc. and Co-author of The Five Minute Journal (one of Tim Ferriss' "Tools of Titans") and The Productivity Planner
- Director X: Award winning Producer and Director of Superfly as well as music videos for Drake, Kanye West, Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar. Founder of Operation Prefrontal Cortex, a program harnessing the power for mindfulness and meditation to help reduce gun violence
- Dr. Andrew Weil: Celebrity physician and author who is credited as being the "Father of Integrative Medicine"
- Donick Cary: Emmy-winning Writer, Producer, and Director as well as the creator of the hit Netflix series "Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics"
"We are seeing a surge of interest in psychedelics from the medical community, investors, and consumers. To help feed this appetite and give people a welcoming and open forum to talk about their experiences, we decided to launch a resource exploring how psychedelics awaken new views on sex, science, business, fitness, life, and death, on a journey with influential and inspiring guests," said Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman of Field Trip. "We hope this continues to spark widespread interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelics and listeners can learn about this rapidly growing industry."
About Field Trip Psychedelics Inc.
Field Trip is the world's first mental wellness company at the forefront of the scientific re-emergence of psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced therapies. With Field Trip Health centres opening across North America, and drug development and advanced research on plant-based psychedelics through Field Trip Discovery, we help people to heal and heighten engagement with the world. Learn more at https://fieldtriphealth.com