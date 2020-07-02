New program offers psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy that enables 'frontliners' and others in high-pressure occupations to "return, reset and relaunch"
TORONTO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Field Trip Psychedelics Inc. ("Field Trip" or the "Company"), the company redefining mental health and well-being through its ground-breaking work in psychedelics and psychedelic-enhanced psychotherapy, today announced the launch of Field Trip Basecamp, a program focused on serving individuals suffering from debilitating mental health issues as a result of high-pressure occupations. The immediate focus of the new program will be on "frontliners," including combat veterans, first responders, emergency room doctors and other professionals regularly exposed to traumatic experiences while on the job.
Veterans and first-responders experience disproportionately high levels of trauma and stressor-related mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, anxiety and substance abuse and dependency. Field Trip's Basecamp therapy program offers a personalized, behavior-focused approach with the goal of "return, reset and relaunch," allowing frontliners to reconnect with their families, rediscover their sense of purpose and reengage with life on their terms. Utilizing the dissociative psychedelic ketamine, participants will receive a unique form of enhanced psychotherapy that helps break old and harmful thought patterns, and maximizes the window of neuroplasticity created through the ketamine treatments.
"Trauma has a way of robbing life of meaning. Home doesn't feel like home and work doesn't seem important. Veterans have long dealt with the lasting effects of PTSD and, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, more and more of our frontline healthcare workers are suffering similar effects," said Ronan Levy, Executive Chairman of Field Trip Psychedelics. "The long-lasting trauma frontliners face is often treated with pharmaceuticals that fail to address the underlying cause of mental illness. We believe psychedelics and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy can be the solution to reconnect frontliners with themselves and provide a new lease on life."
At launch, Field Trip Basecamp will be available at the Company's clinic located in Toronto and will be available in clinics opening in New York and Los Angeles later this summer. Field Trip is also partnering with veteran service organizations, first-responder associations and charities to reach potential participants and assist with treatment and travel costs.
"As a former Navy SEAL, I have watched teammates suffer from PTSD, depression, and multiple traumatic brain injuries. I have seen how existing pharmaceuticals like SSRI's can affect the minds of high-performance individuals," said Adam Wright, Director of Field Trip Basecamp. "Unfortunately, these medications can take at least six weeks to kick in, have terrible side effects and the treatment response is often highly variable. With Field Trip Basecamp, our treatment protocol is far more integrated, leveraging the psychedelic and neuroplasticity-enhancing effects of ketamine to support the custom-developed psychotherapy protocols that our team of psychiatrists, physicians, psychologists and psychotherapists have developed specifically for people in high-intensity professions."
People interested in learning more, or those interested in being screened to participate in the Basecamp program, can find information at http://fieldtripbasecamp.com.
