MILWAUKEE and DUBLIN, Sep. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jamie C. Kowalski Consulting, LLC and PerformanSC Supply Chain Ltd – published the findings of the 2021 edition of their groundbreaking research, compiled from direct inputs from health system supply chain leaders.
This research charts the development of healthcare supply chains, particularly from providers that use a Consolidated Service Center (CSC) model for their supply chain and other support services.
The researchers are independent consultants, who have tracked the development of Health System supply chains since 2012. Previous reports in the series were completed and published in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
The challenging demand and supply conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic during 2020, provided a significant test for health systems globally.
The research provides direct insights into health system supply chain performance, both internally and that of key partners. It provides specific learnings on the challenges faced during the pandemic, and the implications on future decisions on supply chain design, sourcing and risk management. The research continues to chart the development of the scope of services, products and technology within CSC run health systems.
All provider organizations that completed the survey receive a copy of the report, which details the findings.
Others interested in the research may contact Jamie Kowalski at jamieckowalski@att.net or Lorcan Sheehan at lorcan.sheehan@performansc.com for more information.
About Jamie Kowalski LLC
Jamie C. Kowalski Consulting, LLC is a leading independent healthcare supply chain consulting and analyst firm founded by healthcare industry supply chain veteran, Jamie C. Kowalski, LFACHE.
He has studied the CSC model since the 1980s, and is one of a select group of healthcare supply chain leaders who have been inducted into The Bellwether League - the Hall of Fame for Healthcare Supply Chain Leaders.
About PerformanSC Supply Chain
PerformanSC Supply Chain is a specialist, practitioner-led, supply chain consulting firm. They bring practical and results oriented approach to strategic supply chain design, operational transformation, value acceleration and chancel and market expansion engagements.
PerformanSC Supply Chain works with organisations across a variety of industry sectors with a particular focus on Healthcare, High Tech, Food and Drink, Consumer Goods, Retail and Logistics.
