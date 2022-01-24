NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleven local, regional, national and international authors from the fields of medicine, mental health public relations and business share their wisdom, knowledge and their positive interpretations of leadership in the new book "Today's Inspired Leader Volume III" presented by Fig Factor Media.
Spun with inspiration, priceless wisdom, and humor, the Today's Inspired Leader book series, published by Fig Factor Media, is a collection of stories that depict men and women at their best—achieving success, learning from failures, and finding the path to a life of significance within their work, families, and communities. By sharing the rich tapestry of their experiences within their personal and professional worlds, each leader opens readers' minds to possibilities within their own lives, and where they can journey if they let vision, grit, and faith lead the way.
Fig Factor Media CEO Jacqueline S. Ruiz is the creative force behind the popular "Today's Inspired Leader" Series.
"On the cover of these books, appear the following words: stories of impact, community and legacy," Ruiz said. "These are three characteristics of what true leadership can do. It can create a positive impact of people's lives. It can create a sense of community that can inspire others. It can create a lasting legacy so that others will know the works behind these leaders. I hope that readers will be able to take one lesson or inspiration from each of our talented authors and use that information to make differences in their and others' lives."
The following are the featured Today's Inspired Leaders Volume III authors:
- Sanjiv Chopra, best-selling author and sought-after motivational speaker
- Nicole DeJoris, president of Pinnacle Packaging
- Claudia Romo-Edelman, social entrepreneur, speaker and an activist for equity, diversity and inclusion
- John Moreno-Escobar, senior advisor and executive director of YV Foundation
- Ivonne Hanks, holistic lifestyle strategist, speaker, and owner of Health Is You!
- Dr. Rosa Lavergne, bi-lingual, culturally sensitive, licensed mental health counselor
- Maria del Mar Magna Reyes, founder of MT Advisors
- Claudia Vazquez, vice president and chief of staff, group insurance for Prudential Financial
- Carolina Veira, diversity and inclusion advocate and business strategist
- Maria Ramos, owner, content creator and social media consultant at A Savings WOW
Moreno-Escobar, who is from Colombia and oversees the YV Foundation, a south Florida-based nonprofit committed to reinventing education, is excited to add his contribution to the new book. He shares the power of mentorship in the workplace and in the lives of young people.
"I'm really happy for this opportunity to share my immigrant story with you," he said. "Hopefully it will motivate others to believe in themselves and become great leaders."
The concept of leadership according to DeJoris means "the ability to foster an environment that allows individuals to build upon their strengths. In doing so, it creates a climate of diverse ideas that weathers the ebbs and flows of a changing world. Change is imminent; it's how we respond to change, as a conduit of learning rather than something to fear, that influences the trajectory of our lives."
The book is available on Amazon. For more information about "Today's Inspired Leaders Volume III," visit https://todaysinspiredleader.com/.
About Fig Factor Media:
Fig Factor Media Publishing is an international publishing company with a "beeping" heart. Fig Factor Media has helped many authors achieve and support their dream of impacting their communities in the United States, Mexico, and Europe. Fig Factor Media is the official publisher of Today's Inspired Latina. For information, visit
http://www.figfactormedia.com.
