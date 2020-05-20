HAZEL PARK, Mich., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideation Orange, an experiential graphic design and sign company in Hazel Park, MI, is announcing today that they are officially launching their campaign this week to fight against COVID-19 by encouraging everyone to practice social distancing with three simple words: "Practice Safe Six".
The Safe Six brand was created over the last sixty days by Ideation Orange with the mission to provide large and small businesses with social distancing tools in either Safe Six kits or custom-made branded signage. The signage is meant to be a light-hearted way to remind employees and customers about the importance of 6' distancing. In addition, they wanted to give the country and our communities - starting in their home state Michigan - a rallying cry: "Practice Safe Six! Everyone is doing it." Safe Six has consumer focused items like hats, t-shirts, hoodies, bumper stickers, lawn signs and more available for purchase to help share the powerful message – and in turn, help stop or slow the spread of COVID-19. 20% of Safe Six net profits will be donated to LifeBUILDERS Detroit who provides practical and comprehensive assistance to those impacted by COVID-19.
"Our goal was simply to encourage people to do the right thing while putting a smile on their face. I think we could use both right now," says Daren Bossenberger, Founder at Ideation Orange.
Holiday Market in Royal Oak, MI was an early business to partner with Ideation Orange and display the Safe Six signage. "Safe Six social distancing signs are the most effective way of reminding customers to keep their distance from other customers. People get consumed in thought while shopping and having the simple, fun messaging in combination of the bright orange color is an efficient reminding nudge to keep mindful of distancing. It also is a message to employees that you are trying to keep them safe," said Tom Violante, Jr., Owner at Holiday Market.
Safe Six business and consumer products for purchase, healthy tips, and FREE downloadable items are available now. Visit safesix.com.
Founded in 2003, Ideation Orange is a leader in the experiential graphic design and signage industry. Their strategic brand thinking, design
, and production know-how has proven invaluable to organizations of all shapes and sizes to produce smart signage and graphic solutions. Ideation Orange exists to help businesses make the most of their environments.
Safe Six is a trademark of Ideation Orange in the United States.
