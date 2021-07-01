SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a vast array of eye supplements out there. Deciding to take one is the easy part. Choosing one? Now that is where the challenge lies. This article will help to demystify the market of eye supplements so you can make your decision confidently and effortlessly.
Most of the formulations out there are based, either strictly or loosely, on the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) 2. This landmark study identified a combination of key nutrients to be beneficial to the eye: vitamin C, vitamin E, Zinc, Copper, lutein and zeaxanthin.
1) Veloxeye
Veloxeye is a comprehensive eye and brain supplement. It starts by including the nutrients identified in AREDS 2. Above and beyond this basic formula, Veloxeye contains a wide range of other important vitamins and antioxidants. What really makes this supplement stand out is its ingredient potency and caliber. It contains double the dose of lutein and zeaxanthin than that recommended by AREDS 2, for maximum macular protection. The lutein and zeaxanthin come from a branded extract called Lutemax 2020, known for its quality and effectiveness. Lutemax 2020 has been shown to decrease reaction time, improve psychomotor speed and increase Brain-derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a protein used in cognitive function. Veloxeye also contains Chromax, a branded Chromium complex shown to help with learning, recall, recognition, memory and cognitive function. Here's a supplement that helps your eyes and your brain!
2) Bulletproof Eye Armor
As far as vitamins go, Bulletproof Armor only includes vitamin A, also known as beta-carotene. It also contains Lutemax 2020, the potent branded combination of 20 mg lutein and 4 mg zeaxanthin. In addition, it has astaxanthin and bilberry, two other powerful antioxidants; however, the amount of bilberry in the formula is relatively low, at 80 mg. Overall, this formula has a limited list of nutrients. The product is made by the same company that touts Bulletproof coffee, so you won't be surprised to find their "Brain Octane Oil" in the capsules. Since most of Bulletproof Eye Armor's ingredients are fat-soluble, the oil can help with absorption.
3) PreserVision AREDS 2
PreserVision AREDS 2 is an eye vitamin formula specifically designed for those with macular degeneration. It exclusively contains the nutrients from the AREDS 2 study, which benefit the macula.
4) Ocuvite Adult 50+
Ocuvite Adult 50+ is a general eye health formula by the makers of PreserVision AREDS 2. It contains the same ingredients as Preservision AREDS 2, with the addition of omega-3 fatty acids. It's important to note that while the ingredients are similar in both formulations, the dose of each nutrient is much lower in Ocuvite Adult 50+ versus Preservision AREDS 2.
5) Claroxan Advanced
Claroxan Advanced contains all of the AREDS 2 ingredients. While its dose of lutein and zeaxanthin is standard, at 10 mg and 2 mg respectively, the amount of vitamin C and E is rather low, as compared to other formulations. It does contain additional antioxidants, specifically grape seed extract and bilberry, as well as the mineral Selenium.

Ultimately though, the supplement that clearly comes out the winner is Veloxeye.
