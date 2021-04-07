MUSCATINE, Iowa, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With plenty of schools now allowing in-person classes, many are concerned over the safety of the students. Even with the vaccines rolling out, the large majority of students are still vulnerable to the coronavirus.
That's why in their mission to keep teachers and students safe; Fighting Chance Solutions has released a completely different product to their line-up.
Instead of building another door barricade device, FCS is now selling Bio-Solutions, a Covid-19 disinfectant kit designed for classroom desks and bus seats.
These kits, priced at $65, come with 12 packs of disinfectant pouches, 1 silkscreened 32 oz spray bottle, one sprayer, and one microfiber towel. Each of the 12 packs of concentrate pouches makes 1 quart of disinfectant spray.
The disinfectant has been EPA certified and is guaranteed to protect teachers, students, and anyone in the classroom from the Coronavirus. Also, unlike traditional disinfectants, Bio-Solutions is entirely odorless.
Fighting Chance Solutions has the kit up available on the website alongside the Sleeve and Rampart - both of which are door barricade devices.
Disinfecting Starts With Cleaning
"To properly disinfect surfaces, you can't just spray on disinfectant without cleaning it first." Says Daniel Nietzel, CEO Fighting Chance Solutions. "Disinfecting starts with cleaning."
According to package instructions, for best results, one should clean away any dirt on the desk's surface or seat to prepare for disinfecting.
The sprayer that comes with the kit is perfectly sized. All one has to do is fill it with water and dump in one packet of disinfectant to create the perfect solution.
Then, all there's left to do is spray the surface with the disinfectant and wipe it clean with the microfiber towel - which also comes with the kit.
About Fighting Chance Solutions
Fighting Chance Solutions is a security product company based in Muscatine, Iowa. The company was formed when a group of teachers realized that conventional lockdown methods in active shooter situations were not enough.
Together, they created the Sleeve, an outward-swinging door barricading device that can activate in 2 seconds.
Since its release, the Sleeve has been providing safety and peace of mind to schools all across America.
When the pandemic swept across the country, Fighting Chance Solutions quickly shifted its focus to home security. With the Rampart, FCS's inward-swinging door security bar, the company has kept countless homeowners safe during uncertain times.
With schools beginning to open once more, FCS is again providing new safety solutions for everyone.
With the Bio-Solutions disinfectant kit, Fighting Chance Solutions aims to eliminate the new invisible enemy and make classrooms safe again.
Media Contact:
Daniel Nietzel
Fighting Chance Solutions
1414 Grandview Ave suite D,
Muscatine, IA 52761, United States
Telephone: 888-559-6412
Email: information@fightingchancesolutions.com
Website: https://fightingchancesolutions.com/
Media Contact
Daniel Nietzel, Fighting Chance Solutions, 888-559-6412, information@fightingchancesolutions.com
SOURCE Fighting Chance Solutions