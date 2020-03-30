VERO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a determined advocate for high-quality senior living environments, Principal Architect Ryan Lee of LifeBUILT Architecture relishes the alignment of exceptional standards he experiences designing Watercrest Senior Living Communities. Several years ago, Lee began experimenting with engineering advancements which would better serve seniors. Lee joined forces with mechanical engineer, Jennifer Duchac at Proficient Engineering, implementing Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) ionization filters in the interest of decreasing the number of pathogens in the air, thus helping seniors stay healthy.
In Watercrest Senior Living communities, self-cleaning units are installed to reduce the amount of outside air needed to treat indoor spaces, kill airborne pathogens, and reduce the level of odor causing VOCs, improving air quality. Third Party Testing has demonstrated kill rates above 93% of Norovirus, 96% of MSRA and Staphylococcus, and 99% of E. coli and Legionella pathogens.
"Exposure to pathogens can be the difference of life or death for our most vulnerable population," says Lee. A statement that echoes loudly today as we are face to face with the COVID-19 pandemic. With initial conclusions pointing towards positive results, testing against human coronavirus is underway with formal results expected in early April.
"We are recommending all new senior housing projects follow Watercrest's lead in using GPS ionization filters or similar devices," advises Lee. "I hope to provide a conduit for discussions with developers and engineers to see what solutions the design community can bring for future senior housing communities."
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded in 2012 by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative and artfully designed, Market Street Memory Care Residences, offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.
A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest is unique in their growth mindset, modeling servant leadership and exceptional standards of customer service within every level of the organization. Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders, acting as faithful stewards and inspiring a sense of community through their Common Unity initiatives. For information visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.