PEKIN, Ill., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) is announcing the Final Call for Proposals for the 2022 annual Symposium scheduled to take place in person from March 24-27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Championsgate.
"All of us at iaedp™ are strongly encouraging our members and non-members alike to submit proposals for the 2022 Symposium," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director at the iaedp™ Foundation. "We are looking forward to reviewing the variety of expertise and innovation."
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that healthcare professionals submitting proposals for 2022 include experiential or interactive components in their presentations. Preference is given to unique presentations offered for the first time. Deadline for submission is July 31, 2021.
SUBMIT PROPOSALS: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2022/cfp.cgi
SAVE THE DATE: November 19 and 20th, iaedp's International Chapter will continue its annual Professional Training series for our community abroad. International experts from Bulgaria, Canada, Costa Rica, Egypt, United Kingdom and the United States will present virtually 2 full days surrounding the year's theme "Build A Professional Practice as an Eating Disorder Professional: The Business and Clinical Foundations" hosted this year by the Chapter Chair of Canada, Andrew Sofin, MA, RP, TCF, RMFT. Registration will kickoff in August. Learn more about the International Chapter by visiting https://membershare.iaedp.com/international-chapter/
About iaedp Foundation
Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.
