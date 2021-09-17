LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry is a state-of-the-art practice, located at 2087 Cruse Road NW, Suite B in Lawrenceville, GA. They are led by a talented duo, pediatric dentist Dr. Justin Chong and orthodontist Dr. Jay Patel. Together, they enable the practice to offer a unique and extensive menu of dental services at one location. Superior ratings and five-star online reviews earned Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry recognition as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory, helping consumers easily identify qualified and reputable physicians and dentists in their area. At Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry, patients receive a full menu of general and restorative dentistry services for kids as well as modern orthodontic treatments for all ages. This includes first dental visits for toddlers as well as extractions, fillings and crowns through adolescence. Orthodontic options range from traditional braces and early intervention treatment to Invisalign, surgical orthodontics and more for children, teens and adults. The clinic uses advanced technology, the latest in digital imaging and offers sedation dentistry options that are safe for children and adults. They are accepting new patients and proudly provide complimentary smile assessments.
"Our team strives to provide the best care possible for our patients. We are so honored to receive this award from Find Local Doctors," says Dr. Justin Chong
More About Dr. Justin Chong and Dr. Jay Patel:
Dr. Justin Chong is a Georgia native who earned his dental degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He pursued his passion for treating young smiles by attending Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Division residency program for pediatric dentistry in Philadelphia, PA. After two years of additional training and earning the title of Chief Resident, Dr. Chong received his specialty certificate in pediatric dentistry and returned home to Atlanta to practice.
Originally from London, England, Dr. Jay V. Patel moved to Atlanta as a teen. He holds a certificate in orthodontics, MS in oral biology and DMD from Temple University School of Dentistry. He completed years of advanced training required to be a specialist in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics. Dr. Patel is a member of in the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) and continues to pursue excellence in his field.
This premier dental practice offers two convenient locations in Milton and Lawrenceville, GA. For more information on the services offered by Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry in Lawrenceville, please visit http://www.gaorthopedo.com or call (770) 854-2424.
Media Contact
Dr. Justin Chong, Georgia Orthodontics and Children's Dentistry, (770) 521-2100, justinchong23@gmail.com
SOURCE Georgia Orthodontics and Children’s Dentistry