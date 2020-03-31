FAIRFIELD, Ohio, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINN, a global leader in the manufacture and sale of erosion control and landscape equipment, announced today that its HydroSeeder® products, typically used to broadly disperse seed and fertilizer, are being leveraged to assist in disinfecting public spaces, including playground equipment, benches, handrails, parks, streets, store frontage, etc.
"Like many organizations during this time, we want to use our expertise and products to support communities in any way we can as we all work together to address the COVID-19 health crisis," said Matt Hoffman, VP Sales and Marketing of FINN Corporation.
"Finn HydroSeeders® are being used in communities around the world to help disinfect public spaces. Because they can significantly accelerate the time it takes to sanitize larger areas, these products are serving a particularly important role during this crisis. We wanted to share this potential alternate use of our equipment for public good."
With a vast network of more than 200 worldwide dealer locations, HydroSeeders® are held in stock and readily available. A few ways a HydroSeeder® may be considered an effective tool for spraying, include:
- The HydroSeeder® is designed to spray virtually any liquid. Frequently, HydroSeeders® have been used as an alternative to watering trucks.
- The paddle system can effectively agitate or "mix" a combination of liquids and materials with different viscosities. This agitation can uniformly dilute additives in water.
- A tower can assist in operating the system from a distance (or a hose for close distances).
- The efficient pumping system is effective for spraying liquids long distances.
- With a variety of tank capacities from 300-4,000 gallons, Finn equipment can be easily mounted to a chassis or towed for ease-of-maneuverability through streets.
Finn is not an expert source on various disinfectants, their health risks to people or the environment, nor the effectiveness of various liquids in disinfecting. The company strongly urges municipalities or businesses to consult with local officials on the use of these liquids.
To assist, however, below is a link from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency providing confirmed disinfectants to use against COVID-19.
https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2
About FINN Corporation
For more than 85 years, FINN has been providing quality equipment to the landscape and erosion control industries and is the worldwide leader for ground and soil management. FINN machines are known for productivity, reliability, and long-lasting product performance. FINN invented all three of the product categories sold today – the Straw Blower, the HydroSeeder® and the Bark & Mulch Blower. FINN continues to focus on technology and solutions to help end-users be more productive. The entire FINN product line is designed to reduce labor costs, minimize downtime and provide Smarter Ways to Work® every day. For more information visit www.FINNcorp.com.
