Firefly Autism's 2022 Laugh Yourself Blue Gala Raised the Most Funds in the Event's History Thanks to the Generosity of the Community Who Lifted Their Paddles in Support of Individuals on the Spectrum
DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly Autism held its 11th annual Laugh Yourself Blue fundraising gala in April, raising $1.6 million benefiting individuals with autism, their families, and the community. The Laugh Yourself Blue tradition was created in 2012, leveraging laughter's equalizing power to raise awareness for autism and provide an unparalleled fundraising platform for the nonprofit Firefly Autism.
This year's event was filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, top food and wine, prolific comedians, and notable philanthropists, combining tocreate a singular philanthropic experience. The incredible talent that made everyone laugh themselves blue included Josh Blue and Cristela Alonzo, both performing full comedy sets.
The 2022 gala beat Firefly Autism's personal record by raising the most funds since the event's inception. Committed philanthropists and entrepreneurs, Max and Elaine Appel, matched donations up to $800,000, helping Firefly Autism raise half of the funds earned that night.
"As my first year leading Firefly Autism, I couldn't be more thankful for the amazing turnout at Laugh Yourself Blue. It was beautiful and heartening to see our plans come to fruition as we watched the sea of generous donors raise their paddles in support of our mission," states Dr. Amanda Kelly, PhD, BCBA-D, CEO and Executive Director of Firefly Autism. "The funds are crucial in helping us continue to provide life-enhancing services and support, and to continue to innovate in this space."
Laugh Yourself Blue was sponsored by Cuvée, Big Green, and The Solich Fund. Philanthropist and co-founder of Big Green, Kimbal Musk was also honored with the 2022 Firefly Luminescence Community Impact Award, alongside his wife Christiana, for their ongoing commitment to the community.
Firefly Autism is proud to thank Larry and Mary Kay Mueller, event co-chairs and Founders of Cuvée, who were personally responsible for raising over $290,000 for the nonprofit and instrumental in securing involvement from Kimbal Musk and Big Green. As this year's title sponsor, Cuvée generously donated $100,000, which covers the annual cost of Firefly Autism's School-Age program plus supplemental services necessary to maximize learning and success. Cuvée also donated two highly curated and immersive private villa travel experiences to the live auction which raised $48,000, including 3-Nights at Cuvée's West Wing Penthouse and 5-nights at Cuvée's Seaside La Casita.
To learn more about Firefly Autism, please visit http://www.fireflyautism.org
About Firefly Autism
Firefly Autism is a non-profit organization leading the way in services, programs, education, and more for individuals of all ages on the autism spectrum. They achieve this by building innovative, individualized programs and cultivating meaningful, impactful relationships with individuals, families, and communities they serve.
