The Laugh Yourself Blue Gala Has Been a Denver Tradition for Over a Decade, Bringing the Community Together to Raise Money for the Nonprofit Firefly Autism
DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firefly Autism is hosting its 11th annual Laugh Yourself Blue gala on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Seawell Ballroom in the Denver Center for Performing Arts at 5:30 pm. This unique event leverages laughter's equalizing power to raise critical awareness for the fastest-growing developmental disorder globally and provide an unparalleled fundraising platform for the nonprofit organization Firefly Autism.
Laugh Yourself Blue is filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, top food and wine, and notable philanthropists, creating an experience like no other. The success of the gala ensures that Firefly Autism can continue to provide life-changing support to the local Colorado community while expanding its services across the nation.
The gala will begin with its signature blue carpet arrival leading into an enchanting evening of LED dancers, music, live and silent auctions, and two full comedy sets by world-famous comedians Josh Blue and Cristela Alonzo. The night will kick off with a beautiful social and networking hour, curated by Cuvée, followed by a decadent seated dinner and award ceremony during which the guests will learn more about the tremendous impact of Firefly Autism's work.
"As we celebrate our annual Laugh Yourself Blue gala, we are honored to have the opportunity to lift up the voices of our wonderful community," states Dr. Amanda Kelly, Executive Director and CEO of Firefly Autism. "It has been a year of great transformation, and we are so excited for the future of Firefly Autism."
A tradition since 2012, the Firefly Luminescence Community Impact Awards honor those whose dedication and commitment have made a significant and lasting impact on our community. This year's recipients are community leaders and philanthropists, Kimbal and Christiana Musk.
The beloved co-chairs are Jesse Ogas, Executive Director of Social Responsibility and Community Affairs at 9NEWS and former Executive Director of Firefly Autism, and Larry and Mary Kay Mueller, founders of Cuvée. Firefly Autism is proud to announce that the presenting sponsors are value-driven organizations Big Green and The Solich Fund.
This year's title sponsor, Cuvée, generously donated $100,000, which covers the annual cost of the School-Age program plus supplemental services necessary to maximize learning and success. Dedicated to philanthropy since its inception, Cuvée has raised nearly $20 million dollars for youth-focused nonprofits, locally and nationally. Cuvée is also contributing two highly curated and immersive private villa travel experiences to the live auction, including 3-Nights at Cuvée's West Wing Penthouse for up to 8 guests and 5-nights at Cuvée's Seaside La Casita for up to 10 guests.
"Over the past two years, we've sought to better understand the diagnosis and support organizations that provide impactful support and education for children, adults, and families affected by autism," states Larry Mueller. "Mary Kay and I champion Firefly's mission … this year, we've made a bigger commitment to helping Firefly continue to transform their programs with meaningful funding, support, and impact from our friends and family."
Firefly Autism is excited to welcome back Colorado local Josh Blue, the headliner of the first-ever Laugh Yourself Blue Gala, NBC's America's Got Talent finalist and Last Comic Standing winner. Continuing to spread laughter and break down stereotypes of people with disabilities, his stand-up routine is constantly evolving. Critics have said Blue is not a cerebral palsy comic; he's a comic who happens to have cerebral palsy.
Lighting up the room alongside Blue is Cristela Alonzo, the first Latina to create, produce, and star in her own network sitcom "Cristela" for ABC, making history again this year as the first Latina to ever perform at Laugh Yourself Blue. Previously a guest host on ABC's "The View" and voice of "Cruz Ramirez" in Cars 3, Alonzo's incredible talent can now be seen on Lower Classy on Netflix and her "To Be Continued" podcast.
2022 is a year of celebration for women with Dr. Amanda Kelly, Ph.D., BCBA-D, as the first woman named as Executive Director and CEO of Firefly Autism in over a decade. The nonprofit is now guided by a leadership team of women focused on diversity, equality, and inclusion. Going along with this empowering theme, this year's gala is not only featuring its first Latina comedian but is also highlighting the difficulties of being diagnosed and treated as a girl or woman on the spectrum.
To donate, sponsor or attend Laugh Yourself Blue, visit http://www.laughyourselfblue.com.
If you're interested in learning more, please visit https://fireflyautism.org/ or contact Nicole Abunassar at nicole@nkgroupe.com.
About Firefly Autism
Firefly Autism is a non-profit organization leading the way in services, programs, education, and more for individuals of all ages on the autism spectrum. They achieve this by building innovative, individualized programs and cultivating meaningful, impactful relationships with individuals, families, and communities they serve.
Media Contact
Nicole Abunassar, Firefly Autism, 1 443-542-7466, nicole@nkgroupe.com
SOURCE Firefly Autism