BOSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Health, a virtual-first primary care, behavioral health, and navigation company, today announced its Return to Work Support Service designed for employers looking to navigate workplace re-entry safely and efficiently while meeting the staffing & operations requirements within the new Mandatory Safety Standards for Workplaces guidance. This announcement follows the release of the Baker-Polito Administration's Reopening Massachusetts plan, a four-phased approach to safely reopen the economy. All businesses in the state must develop a written control plan and self-certify compliance with mandatory safety standards designed to reduce the risk of new COVID-19 transmission.
Firefly Health's Return to Work Support Service helps businesses assess, stratify, care for and support their employees as they transition from work at home and re-enter the workplace. Designed with guidance from in-house primary care physicians and developed by leveraging Firefly Health's existing technology framework that includes daily in-app screening and proactive management and treatment, Firefly Health's Return to Work Support Service includes:
- Comprehensive medical assessments to stratify employees by risk of COVID-19 infection and complications, with tailored recommendations to inform accommodation needs
- Behavioral health assessments, personalized advice and resources for stress reduction and self-care
- Daily screening via an easy-to-use mobile app, based on the best available science, advances in testing, and epidemiological risk
- Help for employees to secure COVID-19 tests amidst evolving testing protocols and guidance
- Evaluation, treatment, recovery, and return-to-work support for those with COVID-19
- Population-level employee data on COVID-19 risk, infections, and physical and behavioral health status
"When we started Firefly, we knew continuous, proactive virtual care was the future," said Fay Rotenberg, President of Firefly Health. "COVID-19 has accelerated that future squarely into the now. We already survey and screen our members and respond to their concerns in minutes, so partnering with employers to support their teams' healthy return to work -- both physically and emotionally -- is a natural extension of what we do. Employers and employees alike need a comprehensive approach that can give them the confidence to reopen."
Axial Benefits Group is among the list of local Boston businesses that is using Firefly Health's Return to Work Support Service to help transition its employees back to the office.
"After almost 11 weeks of quarantine, our leadership team needed a reopening plan that would really show our commitment to our employees' safety and well-being and help them deal with the unforeseen anxieties that will come from this transition," said Mick Rodgers, Jr., Principal and Managing Partner of Axial Benefits Group. "We have seen lots of surveys and apps, but Firefly Health is the only company that combines a virtual and mobile technology model with a care team that supports people in real time."
To learn more about Firefly Health's Return to Work Support Service, visit firefly.health/returntowork.
About Firefly Health
Modern healthcare needs to be turned on its head. We don't need better telehealth; we need a totally innovative model of primary care that is once and for all built around people, not doctors. Firefly Health is, and always has been, a virtual-first primary care, behavioral health, and navigation service that lights the path to better health and better care. Visit https://firefly.health to learn more.
About Axial Company Benefits Group
The Axial Benefits Group is part of the Axial Company, a privately-held, independent financial services firm specializing in wealth management, corporate employee benefits, and insurance. Our integrated approach to serving the needs of our clients on a wide array of business and personal matters enables our clients to seamlessly interact with us across all divisions: Axial Financial Group LLC, Axial Benefits Group LLC, and Axial Insurance Group LLC. To learn more about Axial Benefits Group, visit www.axialco.com.
