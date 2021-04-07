TARZANA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bye Bye Germs is what you'll say whenever you wipe and sanitize your hands, phones, surfaces and even steering wheels. That's what a spokesman for First Aid Global LLC says about their new antiseptic sanitizing wipes.

"The 10-pack of resealable soft towelettes are impregnated with a safe and effective antiseptic that we've been using on cuts and scrapes for decades: Benzalkonium Chloride. Add in some Aloe Vera and you have a hand wipe that helps keep moisture in your skin, unlike many liquid or gel hand sanitizers on the market today. There's no alcohol in the formula so they're not flammable either. I love them because I can carry a full pack of 10 towelettes in my pocket and I use them constantly to clean my hands as well as my phone."

First Aid Global is a first aid and safety company specializing in emergency preparedness kits of all sizes.

