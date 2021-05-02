NAMPA, Idaho, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volunteer leaders of the Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society wanted to find a creative way to engage Idaho residents in their goal to fund life-saving research for fascioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSH muscular dystrophy or FSHD), a rare disease that directly impacts their family. They launched the Idaho Talent Fest.
The talent competition is open to all interested performers. Audition are now being accepted via video submission through May 14, 2021 at IdahoTalentFest.org. After the submission deadline of May 14th, 2021, auditions will be screened and the contestants will be presented online for the public to vote to determine semifinalists, followed by another round to select the finalists. (Contestants must be 12 years of age or older to participate.)
The live event will spotlight and celebrate many talented Idaho residents while raising funds and awareness for those suffering from FSH Muscular Dystrophy. Finalists will perform in front of judges and a live audience on July 10th at the performing arts theatre in the Nampa Civic Center. Awards of $1,000, $500, and $250 will be given to our first, second, and third place winners, respectively. In addition, there will be a people's choice award determined by votes from the audience (live and via livestream) and a very special award given to the hero who raises the most money for FSHD.
The Idaho Chapter of the FSHD Society is run entirely by dedicated volunteers. Many community businesses are supporting the effort and making it possible; the event is being presented by CA Dance Advancement, the evening will be hosted by radio duo, Rick and Carly from 96.1 Bob FM, and it will be streamed online by Argos Productions.
The FSHD Society is the world's largest research-focused patient organization for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most prevalent forms of muscular dystrophy. Over the past 30 years, the organization has catalyzed major advancements and worked to accelerate the development of treatments and a cure to end the pain, disability, and suffering endured by one million people worldwide who live with FSHD. "As long as we are here, no patient need ever face this disease alone."
For more information about this event, the audition process, or FSHD, please contact Minette Hale at 208.608.2418 or IdahoChapter@FSHDSociety.org
