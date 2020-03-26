WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronavirus Workforce Preparedness Training, the first comprehensive business training program for COVID-19, has been launched by the Corporate Health and Wellness Association (CHWA). The CHWA hopes that this new training, which includes first-hand insight and expertise from some of the most well-respected virus experts in the world, can help maximize the preparedness and viability of businesses all over the world as they begin to endure complications from this worldwide pandemic.
COVID-19 represents the greatest threat in decades to both employers and employees. The virus has an average fatality rate of 3.4 percent (according to the WHO) and an alarming rate of fatality for high-risk employees who have chronic conditions and/or underlying health problems. Employees who manage some sort of chronic condition (including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, hepatitis B, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney diseases, and cancer) have a 79 percent greater chance of requiring intensive care or a respirator, or both.
COVID-19 is capable of creating absolute devastation in both families and companies across the globe. Employers must immediately implement emergency plans to protect their organization and their employees. A recent study by the Corporate Health and Wellness Association found that nearly 80 percent of all employers feel that they are not personally trained on how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic in the workplace. Two-thirds of employers "have no idea" whether the company faces liability if an employee gets sick or dies from a transmission that originally occurred in the workplace.
Perhaps most troubling, 65 percent of employers do not possess a specific plan of action or disaster plan to appropriately manage an employee, or multiple employees, who have contracted Coronavirus.
Pandemic preparation is understandably low, which is why the Corporate Health & Wellness Association has begun providing COVID-19 recommendations and training to businesses from every corner of the world.
"No one is prepared for this. Employers need to be prepared for significant disruption in their daily business operations, supply chains, and customer interactions," said Jonathan Edelheit, Chairman of the Corporate Health and Wellness Association. "This is why we launched the world's first Coronavirus [COVID-19] training and certification program. Employers need a reliable place to go, to get real facts, not fiction, so that they can implement emergency plans and strategies."
Coronavirus Workforce Preparedness Training allows employers to learn from leading experts in several key fields, including infectious disease, law, healthcare, and corporate disruption. Competent, effective COVID-19 training is key for companies who want to minimize negative effects surrounding their employees and their business in the coming months. Employers have tremendous responsibility to get educated on the subject of this pandemic as it will have enormous effects on business, with repercussions that are unimaginable, if proper knowledge is not acquired and applied by the executive team responsible for leading the organization.
The course, which is available online at www.coronavirustraining.org, progresses through a series of ten themed modules that offer participating employers a range of perspectives and strategies from subject matter experts. Webinars, interviews and resources are provided to enhance each module with timely, valuable information to support your business. Since the content is being developed in real time in accordance with the development of the virus and the response from authorities and experts, the subject matter will evolve and grow.
The course provides the following current themes:
Module 1: CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) DEFINED
What exactly is Coronavirus, and how will it affect employees and businesses?
Module 2: EMPLOYER PREPAREDNESS & REPERCUSSIONS
Maximum safety, minimum disruption
Module 3: CASE STUDIES TO LEARN FROM
Learn from the experience of others so that mistakes can be avoided
Module 4: EMPLOYER/EMPLOYEE LABOR LAW & LEGAL RAMIFICATIONS
Develop an Employer Action Plan after considering these potential legal landmines
Module 5: QUARANTINES
During a pandemic, population management comes in many shapes and sizes
Module 6: HEALTHCARE DELIVERY
Large-scale emergencies will inevitably erode even the best healthcare system
Module 7: EMPLOYEE & CLIENT/CUSTOMER COMMUNICATION
Crucial tips to maintain effective communication, even when everyone is working from home
Module 8: BUSINESS CONTINUITY DURING EPIDEMICS/PANDEMICS AND BEYOND
These temporary changes will keep your business humming amidst the crisis
Module 9: EMPLOYEE WELLNESS PROGRAMS AND PANDEMICS
Keep your workforce calm, so that they can carry on
Module 10: VULNERABLE POPULATIONS
At-risk health conditions, mental illness, elderly, EMR, doctors and nurses, need special consideration
In addition to our standard COVID-19 response training, employers will also have the ability to opt in for private, personalized training and consulting. A team of experts is available to help employers navigate the unique challenges and scenarios that different organizations in different industries may face over the coming months.
About the CHWA: The Corporate Health and Wellness Association is the first national non-profit association focused on health, wellness, prevention, and disease management for employers. Follow the CHWA on Facebook for regular updates. You can also check www.coronavirustraining.org for daily updates and resources on the developing COVID-19 pandemic.
