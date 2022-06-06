Female-Led Multivitamin Brand Expands Into China to Provide Healthy Lifestyle Options
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Day, the premier brand for gummy vitamins, for everyone, has expanded into China.
Founded by Alice Li, a graduate of Yale University, asking the unanswered questions in the wellness industry like, "What are supplements really doing for us? Why are they made the way they are?"
As a Chinese American, Alice's family's experience in China before immigrating to the United States inspired her to dive deeper into nutrition and how supplementation is important for optimal health. Alongside a team of experts, Alice investigated thousands of clinical studies to develop a supplement that uses the latest science to source the most absorbable, organic ingredients from around the world.
With the goal to provide important minerals and essential nutrients to complement a balanced diet, First Day is proud to announce its launch into China through major eCommerce platforms. As a family-centric brand, First Day is passionate about helping children, women, and men become their best through enhancing nutrition and supporting a healthy lifestyle through all stages of life. First Day's go-to-market in China will focus on the Kids Daily Enrichment and Women's Daily Supercharge supplements, as we believe that the Chinese family has a strong desire for US products specifically focused on health and wellness.
The brand's founder's background as a Chinese American gives First Day a unique perspective on the China market. Chinese consumers want strong US brands they can trust specifically from a founder who understands their taste and culture.
About First Day
First Day is the premier brand for gummy vitamins, for everyone. Its gummy multivitamins are all about fresh starts, healthy lives, and wise choices. The brand's mission is to support its individuals in raising a healthy, happy family. People and families never stop growing, and so First Day never stops demanding better. As a family-centric brand, the company is passionate about helping children, women, and men become their best through enhancing their nutrition and supporting a healthy lifestyle throughout all stages of life.
